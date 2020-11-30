Отворен најдлабокиот базен на светот

 

Најдлабокиот базен на светот длабок 45,5 метри, наменет за нуркачи,отворен е неодамна во Полска, недалеку од Варшава.

Овој базен, нречен „Deepspot”, преполн е со имитации на подводни пештери и мајански урнатини, а има и потонат брод наменет за истражување.

Базенот е исполнет со 8.000 кубици вода, што е деветпати повеќе од стандарден 25-метарски базен.

„Deepspot“ во време на пандемија од Ковид-19 може непречено да се користи оти е регистриран како нуркачки ценатр во кој се одржуваат часови по нуркање.

Преходниот рекорд за најдлабок базен го држеше „Монтегрото Терме“ во Италија, со длабочина од 42 метри.