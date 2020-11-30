Отворен најдлабокиот базен на светот

Најдлабокиот базен на светот длабок 45,5 метри, наменет за нуркачи,отворен е неодамна во Полска, недалеку од Варшава.

Mszczonów, Poland

A diver is seen in the deepest pool in the world, which measures 45.5 metres (150ft). The complex, named Deepspot, includes a small wreck for scuba and free divers to explore

Photograph: Wojtek Radwański/AFP/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/7we9avSc4y — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) November 23, 2020

Овој базен, нречен „Deepspot”, преполн е со имитации на подводни пештери и мајански урнатини, а има и потонат брод наменет за истражување.

World's deepest swimming pool opened in #Poland: The #pool opened on Saturday in Mszczonow, near Warsaw. The swimming pool, called 'Deepspot,' is 45.4-metres-deep and filled with 8,000 cubic metres of water – more than twenty times the volume of a standard 25-meter-long pool. pic.twitter.com/gKLob3LNJG — Today's World #WearAMask (@TodaysWorId) November 23, 2020

Базенот е исполнет со 8.000 кубици вода, што е деветпати повеќе од стандарден 25-метарски базен.

„Deepspot“ во време на пандемија од Ковид-19 може непречено да се користи оти е регистриран како нуркачки ценатр во кој се одржуваат часови по нуркање.

DID YOU KNOW? #DeepSpot, located in #Poland, is currently the world’s deepest pool, holding nearly as much water as 27 Olympic-sized pools. However, the #BlueAbyss is set to steal the title when it opens next year in the UK. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qTKAimaRAx — Aqua Leisure Pools & Spas (@AquaLeisureNEPA) September 11, 2020

Преходниот рекорд за најдлабок базен го држеше „Монтегрото Терме“ во Италија, со длабочина од 42 метри.