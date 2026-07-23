Имало и полошо: Чекале одмор една година, ги дочека бура во Италија!

23/07/2026 11:35

Ураганот што го погоди Скопје и што направи голема штета не ја одмина и Италија. Она што е хит на социјалните мрежи се видеата од туристичките места на југот низ кои помина силен ветер, дожд, морето ги поплави лежалките, а од убавиот италијански „dolce vita“ остана само стрес. 

 

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