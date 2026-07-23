Имало и полошо: Чекале одмор една година, ги дочека бура во Италија!

Ураганот што го погоди Скопје и што направи голема штета не ја одмина и Италија. Она што е хит на социјалните мрежи се видеата од туристичките места на југот низ кои помина силен ветер, дожд, морето ги поплави лежалките, а од убавиот италијански „dolce vita“ остана само стрес.

Only to arrive and find this

That perfect Dolce Vita escape in Italy

🚨 Imagine waiting an entire year for your dream summer holiday

“Tsunami edition”, crazy wind just made the Adriatic Sea rise up

🚨 Italian summer 2026 still going insane

🚨 Today, Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy 🇮🇹

Just a few miles from Portofino

What on earth is happening with the weather this year in the Mediterranean?

Going from unbearable heat to violent torrential rains and hail https://t.co/Ltfc0j79Uq pic.twitter.com/NrHDwdeNOy

— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 21, 2026