Имало и полошо: Чекале одмор една година, ги дочека бура во Италија!
Ураганот што го погоди Скопје и што направи голема штета не ја одмина и Италија. Она што е хит на социјалните мрежи се видеата од туристичките места на југот низ кои помина силен ветер, дожд, морето ги поплави лежалките, а од убавиот италијански „dolce vita“ остана само стрес.
🚨 Imagine waiting an entire year for your dream summer holiday
That perfect Dolce Vita escape in Italy
Only to arrive and find this
21 July 2026, Porto Recanati, Marche, Italy 🇮🇹 https://t.co/Ltfc0j79Uq pic.twitter.com/DDUfiZ7PbF
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 22, 2026
🚨 Italian summer 2026 still going insane
Francavilla a Mare, Abruzzo, Italy 🇮🇹
“Tsunami edition”, crazy wind just made the Adriatic Sea rise up
Boomers unbothered… https://t.co/v7TLq1JBst pic.twitter.com/aY0djfyko3
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 23, 2026
🚨 Today, Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy 🇮🇹
Just a few miles from Portofino
What on earth is happening with the weather this year in the Mediterranean?
Going from unbearable heat to violent torrential rains and hail https://t.co/Ltfc0j79Uq pic.twitter.com/NrHDwdeNOy
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 21, 2026
🚨 Summer 2026
The Italian weather Armageddon rages on
Yesterday, Pesaro, Marche, Italy 🇮🇹 https://t.co/S8LFavamz6 pic.twitter.com/LAsILmdEp6
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 22, 2026
Italian stormy weather Summer 2026 has a winner:
Mrs Hail 👑🏆
July 21, San Michele di Pagana (near Portofino) Liguria, Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/N9fMNUf8Sq
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 22, 2026
🚨 The weather in Italy this summer is really extreme
Swinging from hellish heat to hailstorms, summer thunderstorms, and downbursts.l
This is Lake Como three days ago pic.twitter.com/fEOsEGgPco
— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 17, 2026