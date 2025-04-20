Како светот го славеше Велигден?

Рим (пред Колосеумот)

Фиренца

On Easter Sunday, a cart brimming with fireworks and pyrotechnics is ignited, putting on a historic display. A successful display is believed to signify a good harvest and continued civic harmony. pic.twitter.com/37Dg4nTHe9 — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Гватемала

Holy Week in Guatemala pic.twitter.com/tMIjPPtjkn — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Ерусалим

Here is a beautiful video from yesterday’s spectacular “Holy Fire” ceremony in Jerusalem that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Great Saturday – the day before Orthodox Easter. During the ceremony, a prayer is performed after which a fire is lit inside the… pic.twitter.com/sv8sIacM5f — Yair Einhorn (@yaireinhorn) April 20, 2025

5. The Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/T9WnjtCeTu — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Санторини

7. Easter In Pyrgos, Santorini It is a cherished local tradition to illuminate the entire village with small flaming metal cans, carefully arranged along walls, windows, and ledges throughout the streets. pic.twitter.com/TM2T7XNP17 — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Кордоба (Шпанија)

. During Holy Week in Córdoba, Spain, many processions feature penitents dressed in black robes, often with hoods and pointed hats. pic.twitter.com/GBI3mPzqjr — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Малага (Шпанија)

During Semana Santa (Holy Week) in Málaga, Spain, a vibrant tradition involves showering the Virgin of Hope with rose petals. A truly beautiful display of devotion and reverence as the Virgin’s float is carried through the streets. pic.twitter.com/bPEVcslzNE — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Крф

17. In Corfu, Greece, a unique Easter tradition involves smashing large clay pots filled with water from balconies onto the streets. This custom, observed on Holy Saturday, is believed to ward off evil spirits and symbolizes the rebirth of nature after winter. pic.twitter.com/V2JzuhNVqX — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Адис Абеба (Етиопија)

Easter Celebrations from Bole Medhane Alem Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/Bl5Pn9sc3Y — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) April 20, 2025

Ватикан

St. Peter’s Basilica

Vatican 🇻🇦 He is Risen✝️ pic.twitter.com/DZBS8b5aTT — JACKIE ✝️🇺🇸 (@KriderJackie) April 20, 2025

Амалфи (Италија)

