Како светот го славеше Велигден?

20/04/2025 21:07

Рим (пред Колосеумот)

Фиренца

Гватемала

Ерусалим

Санторини

Кордоба (Шпанија)

Малага (Шпанија)

Крф 

Адис Абеба (Етиопија)

April 20, 2025

Ватикан

Амалфи (Италија)

 

Бразил Полска Сицилија Филипини

Поврзани содржини

Денеска во Москва е најтоплиот 20 април во историјата
ИДФ: Професионални пропусти доведоа до убиство на 15 медицински техничари во Газа
Русија на Велигден изврши 46 воздушни напади и 900 гранатирања на Украина
Нетанјаху: Хамас досега ослободи 196 заложници, 24 заложници се уште се живи
Израелски министер предложи целосна окупација на Газа
Велигденска порака на Трамп: Бајден е „деструктивен морон“, а левичарите „радикални лудаци“
Само шест илјади Палестинци добиле дозвола да слават Велигден во Ерусалим
Папата Франциск ја нарече „драматична и жална“ ситуацијата во Газа

Најчитани