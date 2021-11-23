(Фото, видео) Страотни сцени од местото на трагедијата

Бугарските медиуми пренесуваат фотографии од местото на трагедијата во која изгоре автобус во кој смртно настрадаа најмалку 45 македонски граѓани.

Фото: Блиц.бг

(Мапа: Гардијан)

 