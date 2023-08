Пригожин загина во авионска несреќа во Русија (ВИДЕО)

The end of this phase of the Prigozhin story. With Wagner sources hinting the plane was shot down a new phase might begin. pic.twitter.com/cDJrcmxys2

Russian telegram channels show (graphic) video of wreckage of plane on which Prigozhin and Utkin/Wagner were registered to have flown. Still anticipating evidence that Prigozhin did fly on that plane (and didn’t just send a decoy). pic.twitter.com/ycLcPOWIDa

— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) August 23, 2023