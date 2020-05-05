Амбасада на САД: Македонски, нема проблем!

Celebrating May 5th, the Day of the Macedonian language

To celebrate May 5th, the Day of the Macedonian language, we talked with American diplomats in the Embassy to learn more about their views about learning Macedonian, what they found challenging, how often they use it and more. Before departing to a new post, Foreign Service officers spend from six months to two years in Washington D.C. or elsewhere learning the language(s) of the host country.

Posted by U.S. Embassy North Macedonia on Вторник, 05 мај 2020