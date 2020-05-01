Занимливости(Фото вест) Мајка и син на средба преку стаклен ѕид 01/05/2020 15:53Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram Viber TOPSHOT - Suzanne Valette 88 year old infected with COVID-19, meets with his son Philippe Melard through a plexiglass lock inside the contenair at the Buissonets retirement home which has been converted into a visiting room for the relatives, in Horion-Hozemont a section of the municipality of Grace-Hollogne, on April 29, 2020 - Belgium is in its seventh week of confinement in the ongoing corona virus crisis. The government has announced a phased plan to attempt an exit from the lockdown situation in the country, continuing to avoid the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)Сузан Валет има 88 години, има Ковид-19 и живее во пензионерски дом во Белгија. Во серијата фотографии објавени од АФП на 29 април, ја гледаме со нејзиниот син кој дошол да го посети, но единствен дозволен контакт е преку стаклен ѕид.