Пионерка во се: Таа може да биде првата претседателка во инвалидска количка

The world is waiting for Joe Biden to choose his running mate for the 2020 presidential election. Should that choice be Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth, it would also mark the first time a female veteran is on the ticket, and she would be the first female candidate who uses a wheelchair. Being first isn’t new for Duckworth: She was the first Thai American woman elected to Congress; the first woman with a disability elected to Congress; the first female double-amputee in the Senate; and the first senator to give birth while in office. She’s been using a wheelchair since 2004 after she lost her legs in an airstrike in Baghdad serving in the U.S. Army. Duckworth’s story of resilience is inspiring all on its own, for the record, but her presence in this monumental election would be game-changing—and not just because our current president has a history of mocking the disabled. Disabled people are rarely shown in the media, despite the fact that 15% of the population lives with a disability. And that includes the fashion media: Inclusive advertising campaigns and runway shows are on the uptick, but rarely do we see clothing that addresses the needs of the disabled community. At the link in our bio, we take a look at how Duckworth is bringing greater visibility to the disability community and highlighting fashion’s shortcomings in addressing the style needs of disabled people. Read all about what the industry should know about adaptive fashion there. Photographed by @AnnieLeibovitz, Vogue, October 2018