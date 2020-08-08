Пионерка во се: Таа може да биде првата претседателка во инвалидска количка

Светот чека Џо Бајден да избере уште еден демократски кандидат на претседателските избори во 2020 година. Ако тој избор падне на сенаторката од Илиноис, Теми Дакворт, тоа не само што ќе значи дека оваа воена ветеранка прв пат ќе се најде на листа, туку таа би била и прва кандидатка која користи инвалидска количка.
Тоа што е прва во непто не е ново за Дакворт Таа беше прва Тајланѓанка избрана за Конгресот, прва жена со инвалидитет во Конгресот, прва жена со двојна ампутација на нозете во Сенатот, и прва сенаторка која роди дете додека беше на функција.
Користи инвалидска количка од 2004 година откако ги изгуби двете нозе во воздушен напад во Багдад каде служеше во американската војска.
Нејзината приказна за упорноста секако инспирира но нејзиното присуство на овие избори е уште побитна ако се знае дека актуеланиот американски претседател на САД, Доналд Трамп има историја за потсмевање на лицата со инвалидитет.
Лицата со инвалидитет ретко се прикажуваат во медиумите, покрај фактот што во САД 15 отсто од населението е со некаков инвалидитет, а Дакворт многу придонесува за нивната видливост.
The world is waiting for Joe Biden to choose his running mate for the 2020 presidential election. Should that choice be Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth, it would also mark the first time a female veteran is on the ticket, and she would be the first female candidate who uses a wheelchair. Being first isn’t new for Duckworth: She was the first Thai American woman elected to Congress; the first woman with a disability elected to Congress; the first female double-amputee in the Senate; and the first senator to give birth while in office. She’s been using a wheelchair since 2004 after she lost her legs in an airstrike in Baghdad serving in the U.S. Army. Duckworth’s story of resilience is inspiring all on its own, for the record, but her presence in this monumental election would be game-changing—and not just because our current president has a history of mocking the disabled. Disabled people are rarely shown in the media, despite the fact that 15% of the population lives with a disability. And that includes the fashion media: Inclusive advertising campaigns and runway shows are on the uptick, but rarely do we see clothing that addresses the needs of the disabled community. At the link in our bio, we take a look at how Duckworth is bringing greater visibility to the disability community and highlighting fashion’s shortcomings in addressing the style needs of disabled people. Read all about what the industry should know about adaptive fashion there. Photographed by @AnnieLeibovitz, Vogue, October 2018